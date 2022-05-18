Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

SHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,935,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,041,000 after buying an additional 616,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,553,000 after acquiring an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

