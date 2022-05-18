Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.27.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $145,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after buying an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $88,715,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 337,838 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.84. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 933.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

