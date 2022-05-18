Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

