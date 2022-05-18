Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) to post $243.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.90 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $228.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BE. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,395 shares of company stock worth $1,892,876. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,938,000 after buying an additional 469,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

