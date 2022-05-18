Analysts Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Canoo posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canoo.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE GOEV opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $856.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Canoo has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

