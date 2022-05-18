Analysts Expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Post $0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,606. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 145.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

