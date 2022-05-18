Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) will post $289.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. Insulet reported sales of $263.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.86.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Insulet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Insulet by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Insulet by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 317.51 and a beta of 0.72. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.