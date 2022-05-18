Analysts Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$1.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.98). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.31) to ($4.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($4.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,619. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

