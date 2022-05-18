Analysts Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

