Analysts Expect MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

May 18th, 2022

Brokerages predict that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 655.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $37.06 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

