Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $66,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,786.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

