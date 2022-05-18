Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, insider Chandra Vargeese sold 16,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $28,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $191,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,825 shares in the company, valued at $751,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 1,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.