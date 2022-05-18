Analysts Offer Predictions for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$44.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

