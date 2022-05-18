Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) recently:

5/17/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

5/11/2022 – Berkshire Grey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/28/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/30/2022 – Berkshire Grey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Berkshire Grey had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 781,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 20.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 969.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

