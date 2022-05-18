Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Berkshire Grey (BGRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ: BGRY) recently:

5/17/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/11/2022 – Berkshire Grey was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/28/2022 – Berkshire Grey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/30/2022 – Berkshire Grey had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Berkshire Grey had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $8.00.

Berkshire Grey stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,227. Berkshire Grey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at about $8,269,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

