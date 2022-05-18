Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CarGurus (CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/16/2022 – CarGurus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

5/10/2022 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00.

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00.

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $50.00.

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $43.00.

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $34.00.

5/10/2022 – CarGurus had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

5/2/2022 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/30/2022 – CarGurus had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – CarGurus was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,441. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CarGurus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

