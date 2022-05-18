Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Confluent (CFLT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT):
- 5/12/2022 – Confluent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “
- 5/10/2022 – Confluent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “
- 5/6/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $80.00.
- 5/6/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $28.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Confluent had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.93.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative net margin of 94.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
