Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Marqeta (MQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ):

5/17/2022 – Marqeta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

5/17/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $16.00.

5/12/2022 – Marqeta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $10.00.

5/3/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Marqeta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Marqeta is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MQ stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of -16.76.

Get Marqeta Inc alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 22,712.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.