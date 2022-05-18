Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for New Relic (NEWR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $75.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $45.00.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $50.00.

5/13/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $65.00.

5/10/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $95.00.

4/9/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/31/2022 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

3/24/2022 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE NEWR traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $43.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.26. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get New Relic Inc alerts:

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $929,364.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,221 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 138,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 89,870 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 13.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 514.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 9.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,637,000 after purchasing an additional 456,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.