Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE: CCEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

4/29/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to €67.00 ($69.79).

4/28/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to €59.00 ($61.46).

4/28/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $59.00.

4/8/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €60.00 ($62.50).

3/31/2022 – Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

