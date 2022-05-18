Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 18th (AAWH, AB, ADSE, AER, AIN, AMBP, ANIX, AOMR, AOWDF, ARMP)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 18th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

