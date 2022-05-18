Analysts’ Upgrades for May 18th (ADRNY, ARHCF, AVAV, BBD.B, BDRBF, BG, BIP, BLX, CAH, CAPL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 18th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Alfresa (OTC:ARHCF)

was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a reduce rating to a neutral rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $95.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$2.00 price target on the stock.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a buy rating. They currently have C$170.00 price target on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Capital currently has $242.00 target price on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector perform rating. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 195 ($2.40).

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EQT Corporation is a pure-play Appalachian explorer that produces the largest volume of natural gas in the United States. It has a huge inventory of drilling locations in the core Appalachian Basin, which can produce significant production volumes. In the core Marcellus resource, the company has 1,565 net undeveloped locations, which have brightened the prospects of its future natural gas production. Also, in the Utica shale play, the leading natural gas producer has roughly 70,000 core net acres. Almost 65% of its production in 2022 is hedged, thereby securing the best risk-adjusted upside in natural gas. The leading upstream energy player has lower exposure to debt capital than composite stocks belonging to the industry. Hence, the company can rely on its strong balance sheet to sail through the volatility in natural gas and crude oil prices.”

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $118.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG to a buy rating. The firm currently has $154.90 price target on the stock.

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa. “

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. It operates principally in the USA and Australia. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., formerly known as Wize Pharma Inc., is based in SYDNEY. “

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Monash IVF Group (OTCMKTS:MNIVF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company engaged in asset acquisition and resolution, residential finance, commercial finance, investment management and hotel operations. The Company primarily specializes in the aquisition and resolution of non-performing or underperforming loans. “

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,900 ($72.73).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Necessity Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust. It focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S. The Necessity Retail REIT, formerly known as American Finance Trust Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has €670.00 ($697.92) price target on the stock.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

WH Smith (LON:SMWH) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,760 ($21.70).

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a buy rating.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is a provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It offers services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated and value-added services. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is based in WARREN, Mich. “

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vir Biotechnology Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company. It is focused on combining immunologic insights to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The company’s development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting the hepatitis B virus, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis. Vir Biotechnology Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

