Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $222.00.

5/10/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

5/6/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating.

5/5/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $240.00 to $190.00.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $295.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $243.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

