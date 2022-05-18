Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Baxter International (BAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) recently:

5/17/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter ended first-quarter 2022 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company witnessed strong performance across four of its business units. Growth in Americas is encouraging. Expansion in both gross and operating margins fuels further optimism. Baxter’s robust product portfolio is impressive. With respect to business highlights, regulatory approval, strategic partnership and announcement of initial investments in nine startups (participating in the mHUB Accelerator) deserve mention. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Surge in infections due to the COVID-19 resurgence dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown in new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the industry over the past three months.”

4/29/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $96.00 to $85.00.

4/28/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/4/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

3/31/2022 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $8,409,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

