Analyzing Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% Beam Global -73.28% -23.30% -20.37%

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 45.86 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Beam Global $9.00 million 16.08 -$6.60 million ($0.73) -19.68

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Beam Global has a consensus target price of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 201.55%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Beam Global beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.