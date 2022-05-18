Analyzing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $70.66 million 2.70 $104.19 million $2.16 3.69 Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 3.18 $56.10 million $2.29 38.58

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.69, suggesting a potential upside of 71.52%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $122.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.65%. Given AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AG Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 52.03% 11.30% 1.24% Howard Hughes 8.62% 3.42% 1.32%

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats AG Mortgage Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Howard Hughes (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

