AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Short Interest Update

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 668,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,521,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,679,749.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 85,786 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $22,259,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 833,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,946 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

