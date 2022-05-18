Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ANGEL OAK MTGE is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. Through its integrated credit and investment platform, companies provide unique solutions across asset management and lending. ANGEL OAK MTGE is based in DUBLIN. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

AOMR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $332.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.55. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.52 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,660.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

