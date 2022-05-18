Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 15th total of 540,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 17.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the first quarter valued at $71,000. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 302.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 338,220 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 169.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Angion Biomedica ( NASDAQ:ANGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 50.68% and a negative net margin of 192.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Angion Biomedica from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3070, an oral tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor in development as a treatment for fibrotic diseases, primarily in the kidney and lung.

