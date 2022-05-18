Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($66.67) to €67.00 ($69.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.
NYSE BUD opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 204,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
