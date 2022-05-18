Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 4,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($66.67) to €67.00 ($69.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

NYSE BUD opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,653 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,246,141 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $134,902,000 after acquiring an additional 190,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 204,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

