Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Shares of ANIX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 1,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,810. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

