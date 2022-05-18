Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 1,350,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,624. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

