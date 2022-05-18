Anthony P. Bihl III Buys 15,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 5,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SONX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sonendo (NYSE:SONX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.