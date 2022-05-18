Anthony P. Bihl III Buys 15,000 Shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Stock

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:SONX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. 5,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Sonendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.
Sonendo Company Profile
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
