Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,578.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANFGF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($21.57) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($19.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.11) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.49) target price (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.03)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

