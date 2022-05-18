Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $63,625.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 48,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

