Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

Shares of APO opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $593,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $312,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 105.9% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 80,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

