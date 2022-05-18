AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

APPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AppFolio by 775.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

