Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.82)-(0.77) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.80). The company issued revenue guidance of $453-457 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.70 million.Appian also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.37)-(0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 1-year low of $42.18 and a 1-year high of $149.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

