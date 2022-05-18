Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.37)-(0.33) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The company issued revenue guidance of $102.8-104.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.06 million.Appian also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.82)-(0.77) EPS.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. Appian has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $149.82.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APPN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 736,462 shares of company stock valued at $36,001,657 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.