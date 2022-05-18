Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.32. Appili Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Appili Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.06% and a negative return on equity of 793.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appili Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

