Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Chairman Glade M. Knight Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,868.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

