Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.85.

APRE stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.