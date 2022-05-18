Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbe Robotics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.