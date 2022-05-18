ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,900 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ARC stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

