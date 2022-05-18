ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

