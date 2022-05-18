Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 104,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,004 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACGL opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

