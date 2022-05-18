Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $272,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 131.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 152,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.