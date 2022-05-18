Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

