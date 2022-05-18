Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMBP. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

AMBP traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. 135,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,813. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.