Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.
Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.