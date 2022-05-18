Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 9,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 163.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 93.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.84.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

